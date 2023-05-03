There is a cream tea concert by The Stanborough Chorus conducted by Christopher Fletcher with pianist Irina Kosogova.
You can hear Horizons by Andrew Carter, a medley of Bernstein’s West Side Story and other choir items.
The Stanborough Chorus are a friendly bunch of about 50 sopranos, altos, tenors and basses, who meet together for the joy of singing and performing.
They have been going for over 30 years.
Tickets are £10 including a cream tea from Healthwise (cash only), The Kingsbridge Information Office and May Crimp on 01548 842361.
To find out more about joining the chorus you can call Jenny Kinder on 01548 810750 or Tom Gilkes on 01548 560973.
You will be invited to join them for up to four weeks before deciding whether to join and you don’t need to be able to read music.
They meet at Kingsbridge Methodist Church every Monday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.