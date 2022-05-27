Start Point radio transmissions to close down

The South Hams landmark Start Point radio transmitting station with its iconic twin towers is due to stop it’s transmissions.

The transmitter, now owned by Arqiva, covers a large slice of south Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and beyond. The site was first used the year World War 2 broke out in 1939. It has carried a number of services on different frequencies over the years, including short wave transmissions.

Cuts announced by the BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie this week (May 26) include that BBC Radio Five Live will stop broadcasting on AM - meaning the service on 693kHz from Start Point is set to close.

Other measures to be introduced will include BBC Radio Devon sharing more programming at off-peak times, and BBC Radio 4’s Long Wave service will be closed down.