Steaming into Christmas
IT’S full steam ahead for South Devon Railway this Christmas as its magical Polar Express train welcomes passengers on board.
From now until December 23, the iconic black engine will billow steam as the historic train toots its way along the railway line from Buckfastleigh to Totnes.
Passengers will meet characters from the 2004 Polar Express movie, including the conductor, singing chefs, the hobo and Father Christmas himself. Everyone is invited to dress in pyjamas to experience the fun-filled theatrical adventure as the train makes it’s way to the ‘North Pole’.
Along the way tangle with the caribou and hear the singing chefs tell the Polar Express story, before Santa and his elves board the train to hand out silver sleigh bells.
Back at the station, children can visit Santa’s workshop where elves will check whether they are on the naughty or nice list this year.
For information visit www.southdevonrailway.co.uk/visit-us/whats-on/polar-express
