Children from Stoke Fleming and Blackawton Primary Schools, part of Education South West, have become citizen scientists through the national education nature parks project, an initiative led by the Natural History Museum in London.
As part of the project, pupils explored their school grounds to identify wildlife habitats and record their findings on the nature parks national database.
The data will be used by scientists at the Natural History Museum to help build a clearer picture of how school sites across the country can support spaces for nature.
Momentum for the project will continue as pupils develop ideas to make their school sites even more nature friendly, taking active roles in designing and implementing initiatives that support biodiversity.
Through this, they are not only contributing valuable data to national research but also becoming young guardians of wildlife and champions for environmental regeneration.
Education South West aims for every school in the trust to embark on this nature recovery journey during this academic year, creating a legacy of environmental awareness and stewardship across its school communities.
Tom Pether, Sustainability, Climate and Environment Education Resource Lead at Education South West, said:
“It’s inspiring to see our pupils so engaged with nature and science.
“By exploring their school grounds and recording their findings, they are contributing real data to a national research project and helping to shape how schools across the country can support biodiversity. Projects like this empower children to see that they can make a real difference, not just locally, but nationally.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This is a fantastic example of how education can connect learning with action.
“Our pupils aren’t just studying the environment, they’re actively helping to protect and restore it.
“We’re incredibly proud of the enthusiasm shown by our schools and look forward to seeing every Education South West school take part in this vital nature recovery journey.”
