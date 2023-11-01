Devon County Council is reminding people of the following advice: • Avoid overnight travel unless absolutely essential as roads will always be more hazardous at night with poorer visibility; • Be alert to fallen trees and branches, particularly on minor roads where they may not have been reported; • Consider if your journey is essential and be alert to weather warnings; • Never drive through floodwater or swollen flowing water, you don’t know how deep it is. Find an alternative route; • Allow additional time for your journey; • Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front and leave plenty of room if you’re overtaking; • Drive with care and according to the conditions. For more information, travel advice and updates follow @DevonAlert on Twitterand Facebook.