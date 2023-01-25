Storytelling and Crafts workshops are coming to the Palace Theatre in Paignton as part of the English Riviera Literature Festival 2023.
The workshops are taking place with Children's Author, Clare Helen Welsh, on Saturday March 18th.
A spokesperson for the theatre said: "Clare is a former teacher, now award-winning children’s author, from Torbay. She has published over 40 books and has more publishing in the next few years. When she isn’t writing stories, she is inspiring children to write their own. Clare loves all opportunities to meet and inspire young readers. Come along for some Saturday morning fun with thrilling storytelling and craft activities."
The workshops are suitable for children aged between 3yrs and 8yrs and are taking place from 10am to 11am and from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Tickets are £5 per child per session, who must be accompanied by an adult, and advanced booking is required.