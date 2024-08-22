Students and staff at Brixham College located on Higher Ranscombe Road, and part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, are celebrating as they receive their GCSE grades.
Students have achieved outstanding grades in Art, Textiles, Catering, Child Development, Health and Social Care, Photography, and Sport.
The College is pleased to witness students doing well and achieving the results they have truly earned through their dedication and hard work. All students achieved well and among them were:
Chelsea Hearnden who achieved 8s in Combined Science and History and a 7 in English Literature.
April Baits who achieved a grade 9 in Chinese, 9 in Maths and a 9 in Combined Science.
Rebecca Shan who achieved a grade 9 in Art, 8 in History, Maths and Combined Science and a level 2 distinction star in Sport.
Collecting their GCSE results today, Chelsea said: “I’ve done really well – better than what I thought! Brixham College has supported me inside and outside of school.”
April said: “I am very happy – I arrived at Brixham College a year later and had to catch up. I am happy that teachers helped me – I am staying at Brixham College to do my A Levels’ in Chinese, Maths and Science.”
Mark Eager, Principal at Brixham College said:
“I am so proud to be sharing this moment with our Year 11 students. Seeing them flourish into resilient, compassionate young adults reflects the nurturing ethos we promote here at Brixham College.
“I am looking forward to welcoming many students back to join our sixth form in September. It will be wonderful to continue supporting their journey."
Jay Davenport, Regional Director of The Thinking Schools Academy Trust said:
“ I want to take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and determination shown by our students to meet their goals, achieve personal successes and provide the platform for their next steps.
“I am also grateful to the dedicated school staff and our supportive parents for all that has been achieved in helping our Year 11 through their studies. I wish them well on their next steps and look forward to continuing to follow many of their further successes in the 6th Form at Brixham College."