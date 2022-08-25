Matt Burrows, Head of South Devon High School said, “I am delighted with the pupils’ achievements, especially considering the unique challenges they have faced over the past two years. Our pupils are rightly proud of their results and the positive progress they have made. It has been wonderful to see pupils thrive and succeed within the High School where we offer an innovative and exciting curriculum, combined with fantastic pupil support. The results are an excellent reward for all the pupils’ hard work, and the outstanding guidance provided by their teachers. Pupils can now look forward to their exciting next steps, with many progressing to A Levels, apprenticeships, or technical and professional courses at South Devon College.”