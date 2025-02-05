Nominations for the 2025 Totnes Town Council Community Awards are now open until Monday March 17.
The awards recognise the hard work of often unsung volunteers who make a big difference to the lives of people in Totnes. This could be through caring for those in need, working with young people or the elderly, promoting health and well-being through exercise, sport, or crafts, or fostering a sense of community.
There are three award categories – an award for individuals, an award for community groups, and the newly renamed Judy Westacott Award, which will recognise an outstanding lifetime achievement of volunteering in the community.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, said: “The Totnes Town Council Community Awards are a chance for us to publicly thank the people who make the lives of others in Totnes happier, easier, or more fulfilled.
Our new Judy Westacott Award will carry on the tradition of the Lifetime Achievement Award, renamed in Judy’s honour for her dedication to the people of Totnes.
Judy Westacott MBE was known for her leadership, compassion, and tireless service to the community, and the renaming of the award serves as a tribute to her legacy.
“I encourage everyone to now nominate individuals or groups who you feel have made a positive impact in Totnes. Please tell us why they deserve recognition, and make sure to include a brief explanation with your nomination.
After nominations close, Town Councillors will review each one and the awards will be presented at the Annual Town Meeting at 6pm on Wednesday, April 9, which is open to all to attend.”
To nominate someone or a group for a Totnes Town Council Community Award, please email [email protected], call 01803 862147, or visit the Council Offices at 5 Rampart’s Walk (behind St Mary’s Church) by Sunday, March 17
Be sure to include a brief explanation of why you’re nominating them, as well as a contact email or phone number for the nominee.
The Judy Westacott Award for Lifetime Achievement will only be awarded if strict criteria regarding type and length of service are met. Totnes Town Council Community Awards will only be awarded to voluntary groups or to individuals who do not receive payment for the work they are being recognised for. For further information on eligibility and the nomination process, please refer to the Community Award Policy available at: www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/council-business/policies/.
Totnes Town Council Community Awards Timeline:
March 17 – nominations close.
April 9- Individual, community group, and, if awarded, the Judy Westacott Lifetime Achievement Award, will all be presented at the Annual Town Meeting.