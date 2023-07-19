The first thing you notice about Ngoni (which means The Best in an east African language) is her 75 metre mast towering above her.
She could be yours if you have a spare £45 million in your wallet or purse.
Ngoni is 58m (190ft) long and was built by Royal Huisman in the Netherlands, designed by Dubois Naval Architects and was the last designed by the late Ed Dubois, with the interior by Rick Baker Ltd.
She is thought to be owned by one of Jersey’s wealthiest residents, the founder and Chief Executive of Heritage Oil Tony Buckingham, who was valued at £425 million in the Sunday Times Rich List 2019.
Ngoni has been described as ‘exciting’, ‘radical’, ‘edgy’, stunning’, ‘luxurious’, ‘fast’ and ‘furious’.
Her sleek exterior conceals a hiost of innovative engineering marrying a huge, powerful, ‘a visual weapon’ and advanced rig with a slender and easitly driven hull.