Radiant Mama, a not-for-profit organisation based in Totnes, has been offering vital Counselling and Therapeutic Services (CATS) to support parents navigating the challenges of pregnancy, birth, and early parenthood.
These services have been a lifeline for many, providing a safe space where parents can access emotional support during this transformative and often overwhelming time.
Thanks to initial funding from the National Lottery, Radiant Mama was able to offer its services on a subsidised basis, ensuring that financial barriers did not prevent parents from receiving the care they needed. However, due to overwhelming demand, the funding has now been exhausted, leaving the organisation in urgent need of additional support to continue offering these essential services.
In response to this, Radiant Mama has launched a fundraising initiative with the goal of raising £3000 by the end of February. These funds will go 100% towards sustaining the Counselling and Therapeutic Services, ensuring that existing clients and parents on the current waiting list can access the support they need without delay.
“With NHS services stretched thin, it’s more important than ever that we keep on providing quickly accessed emotional and mental health support during pregnancy and the early stages of parenthood, preventing long term negative impact on the whole family ,” says Olivia Seck, founder of Radiant Mama. “
The community can help, either by donating to the campaign or by sharing the fundraiser with friends and family. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference.
Radiant Mama offers holistic support and education during the childbearing year.
This involves more than just the physical and practical preparation for birth and parenting, it also includes the emotional and mental well-being of all involved (including the baby).
To donate or find out more about Radiant Mama’s Counselling and Therapeutic Services, visit: fundrazr.com/radiantmama