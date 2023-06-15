Organisers of this year’s Bantham, Swoosh are looking for volunteers.
The most help needed is with Bantham traffic/ parking.
They would like people to stand in the road and direct cars because the direction of traffic is going to change as the coaches come through.
In previous years there have been traffic jams so this year they have an expert traffic management company to manage the roads. They will put volunteers in pairs so they won’t be on their own and work two-hour shifts.
The community are really supportive of the plan to minimise disruption so they hope a few people might like to come forward and help out.
Volunteers get priority entry into next year’s swim and a free Level Water hat.
For more details visit: https://vmodcui.active.com/volunteer/jobs?eventGroupId=2574732