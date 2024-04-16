IvyFridge community fridge group have a meet-up on Thursday April 18 between 6.30pm and 8pm at St John’s Church Hall, Blachford Road, Ivybridge.
You can see the fridge, find out how to use it, volunteer, help share food and save the planet.
