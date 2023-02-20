“For Powell, Utopia is found in the beautiful routines we use to keep ourselves safe. It is right in front of us in the swirls of steam coming from the teapot; the good trees we find; the times we allow ourselves to get lost; the thinking time; lambs and foals all learning to walk and fly at the same time in our minds; the acceptance of things in the past, and hope for the new. It is all right in front of us in the hills of Dartington. Utopia is here, and everyone is invited.”