The Tallest Sunflower competition for local school children is set to return to Dartmouth.
The competition will take part at Coronation Park with help from council gardeners Matt and Ryan.
The owners of Beths takeaway in the park help to keep an eye on them..
Organiser Sue Payne said: “This is our third year and we started it to support Ukraine with the sunflower being their national flower and to get local children interested in gardening, growing beautiful Sunflowers for locals and visitors to enjoy. “
Last year students from Dartmouth Academy, Stoke Fleming Primary School, Blackawton Primary School and St Johns School Dartmouth took part with Stoke Fleming winning for the second year in a row with a very impressive height of 185cm, although St Johns school came in close second.
The winners get a small trophy and a gardening gift and The other children get a small prize, too.