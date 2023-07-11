Dartington Morris presented a day of dance, music and theatre based on the descendant of the Trojan hero Aeneas - the famed founder of Totnes and first King of Britain, according to the 12th century chronicler Geoffrey of Monmouth.
The story goes that he first landed at ‘the sea coast of Totnes’, where he met and defeated the giant descendants of Albion.
Saturday’s celebrations began on Vire Island, where the legend was introduced to the audience followed by dances from Dartington Morris and visiting side Charlbury Morris.
A Dartington Morris spokesperson said: “Charlbury, from Oxfordshire, were touring South Devon for the weekend and agreed to join in the fun. The sides moved on to the Plains, where they both performed dances in between showers in front of a growing audience.
“The group then processed up Fore Street to the site of the Brutus Stone, where a brief version of the Brutus story was given to the audience, followed by a song specially written for the day.”
The action then moved to Totnes Museum, where carved replicas of the Totnes and City of London coats of arms were collected and shown to the crowd.
The spokesperson added: “Following an excellent lunch and music session at the King William, the sides processed up High Street to St Mary’s Church. Here the specially-written Brutus Mummers’ Play was performed by members of Dartington Morris.
A large crowd gathered and we were pleased to have in our audience Mayor of Totnes Emily Price, and Cllr Ben Piper as representatives of the town council. The performance was concluded by several dances by the two Morris sides and the whole performance was received enthusiastically.”
Charlbury Morris visited the Steam Packet Inn for tea and then went up to the Bay Horse Inn to finish the day with an evening session of music and song.
The spokesperson added: “It was a great day out all round! We were pleased to receive a generous collection from our audiences throughout the day, which goes to club funds. Each year the surplus from our collections is donated to our chosen charity, which continues to be the wonderful Rowcroft Hospice.”