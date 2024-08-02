The Old Warehouse in Kingsbridge is continuing to bring live music to the area with its free "Every Folkin’ Tuesday" events and ticketed "Sunday Sessions."
On the last Sunday of each month, The Old Warehouse hosts a range of live artists covering various genres.
For July's Sunday Sessions, it was the turn of Funke and the Two Tone Baby. Funke and the Two Tone Baby sets the bar for how much sound a one-man band can produce, with fat dance beats and filthy synth basslines juxtaposed against a beaten-up blues guitar, sing-along anthems, and glitchy harmonica. Layered songs of positivity and social harmony mesh perfectly with compulsive dance grooves and infectious riffs, which had the audience bouncing and singing all evening.
Sam Jones, co-founder of The Old Warehouse, commented, "Funke and the Two Tone Baby provided a very different vibe to previous 'Sunday Sessions' but has found some new fans in Kingsbridge!"
With a now firmly established tradition of asking performers to sign the ceiling beam in The Old Warehouse after each gig, Sam adds, "Dan’s comment of ‘Best hidden gem of the West’ was another boost for our busy team who work so hard to bring live music to the area. Country duo Willow Hill from Nashville are our next 'Sunday Sessions' performers – tickets are available now – but do come along to 'Every Folkin’ Tuesday' before if you can!”
Dual-headliner festival favourites Nick Parker and Samantics are up next on the "Sunday Sessions" stage on September 29, followed by local bands The Zaffiros and Billionaire Tax Club return on October 27 and Americana Music Association UK Awards 2023 winner Hannah White November, 24. Each show is ticket-only, with doors and the taproom open at 7.00 pm, and finishing by 10.00 pm.