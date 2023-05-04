Voting began at 7am for the parish, town and district elections in the South Hams and polling stations will remain open until 10pm.
On South Hams District Council 31 seats are up for grabs of which 11 are single member wards, 7 are 2 member wards and 2 are 3 member wards.
There are 538 parish and town council seats available but a significant number are uncontested.
91 polling stations are operating around the district with 240 staff.
For the first time a photo id must be shown to vote.
Once the polls close at 10pm tonight the votes will be verified.
The counting will all be done at the Pavilions Leisure Centre from 10am tomorrow and it is likely the results will all be in by tomorrow evening.