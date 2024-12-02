The Winter Exhibition is the perfect way to wrap up the year and finish it in style.
The Brownston Gallery is looking its festive best with beautiful work by its talented resident artists including Colin Allbrook, Ruth Bowyer, Julie Ellis, Mark Fielding, John Grice, Charles Jamieson, Andrew Miller, Marcelle Milo-Gray, Teresa Pemberton and Tony Williams.
The exhibition continues until Saturday December 21.
Brownston are one of the leading contemporary fine art galleries in the South West representing a number of established and emerging artists whose styles range from abstract to figurative, psychedelic to portraiture, maritime to landscape.
Their approach is that art should be informative, adventurous and fun.
The gallery is open most days and late on Thursdays, or you can browse the exhibition online. www.brownstonart.com