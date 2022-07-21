‘There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust’ says Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has just Tweeted his support for Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race. Mr Mangnall had previously backed Jeremy Hunt

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Thursday 21st July 2022 6:51 pm
Sir Gary Streeter MP and Anthony Mangnall MP- Wiki Commons

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has Tweeted his backing for former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become thew next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.

In his Tweet he said: “There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust, restore the economy and win the next General Election-Rishi. I am proud to be supporting him to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.”

Mr Magnall was originally supporting Jeremy Hunt who was knocked out in the first round.

Fellow South Hams MP, the member for South West Devon Sir Gary Streeter, has given his backing to Rishi Sunak from the outset.

