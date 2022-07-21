‘There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust’ says Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has Tweeted his backing for former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become thew next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister.

In his Tweet he said: “There is only one candidate who can rebuild trust, restore the economy and win the next General Election-Rishi. I am proud to be supporting him to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.”

— Anthony Mangnall MP (@AnthonyMangnal1) July 21, 2022

Mr Magnall was originally supporting Jeremy Hunt who was knocked out in the first round.