Third best place for afternoon tea is in the South Hams
With Afternoon Tea Week in full swing until August 14, Totnes has been found to be the third best place in the country to enjoy the pleasurable refreshments.
Experts from Lottie (https://lottie.org) gathered data on the number of cafés serving afternoon tea, their average prices and ratings across areas in the UK, to discover the best places for afternoon tea.
Totnes came in third as it scored 8.33 out of 10 for its afternoon tea. Not only can visitors explore local attractions within the historical town, but also delve into its afternoon tea hotspots with over 90 per cent of the cafés serving this British tradition.
Nationwide Bowness-on-Windermere scored highest with an overall score of 9.08 and Portsmouth lowest with a very unimpressive 3.45.
