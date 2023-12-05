Some Dartmouth residents questioned the presence of local police in the aftermath of the incident. The Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr Cathy Campos responded saying: “Dartmouth has had a new fully staffed neighbourhood police team for several months now. I think the town is already seeing a difference in the number of crimes being solved. The team can often be seen patrolling the town on foot. They are enthusiastic and committed to making a difference. I understand that the vehicle involved in the robbery has already been identified via the towns CCTV network and that several lines of enquiry are being followed up.”