Ivybridge Police received a call from a member of public who was out walking and had come across three bombs in a stream near Hemerdon.
Once the officers arrived they took pictures which were sent to the Royal Navy bomb disposal team.
The road was closed for some time and the disposal team arrived.
Fortunately the three bombs were empty and most likely had been dumped.
A spokesperson said: “This took precious time away from us and the Royal Navy team.
Please do not fly tip and when it comes to ordnance never take them to a recycling centre.
Contact the Police on 101 and we can arrange collection / or advise on who to contact should you be unsure if live or empty.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.