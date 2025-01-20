Nominations are open for the 2024 David Britton Citizen of the Year Award and Nick Cummins Community Group of the Year Award.
Ivybridge thrives because of incredible individuals and groups who make it a better place to live, work, and play.
Eligible are: volunteers within Ivybridge or people living outside Ivybridge whose efforts benefit the town.
To nominate, please send: the name of the person or group, their address (if known) and your reasons for nominating (the more details, the better!) and your name and address
Write to: Ivybridge Town Council, Erme Court, Leonards Road, Ivybridge, PL21 0SZ
Deadline: Midday February 17.
Let’s celebrate those who make a difference! Winners will be honoured at the Annual Town Meeting on March 17.