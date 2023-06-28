Advanced tickets are now available at a discounted price for the Totnes and District show, which is due to take place on Sunday July 30th at Great Court Farm, Totnes.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Expect to see some of the finest animals in the region competing alongside events such as the sheep shearing competitions – a must see for all visitors. There will be Alpacas and a rare breeds marquee. Selected craft makers and talented artisans will be showcasing and demonstrating craftmanship, excellence and originality.
“Taste the best local food and drink that the beautiful South Hams larder has to offer. Watch chefs cooking up a storm in the popular Kitchen Theatre and sample the results.
“Enjoy the lively music stage, numerous trade stands and Lifestyle Pavilion. All day main ring entertainment and attractions include Sheep Dog Trials, Pony Club Mounted Games and Musical Ride, Vintage Tractors and Classic Cars, a Grand Parade of Livestock & Horses plus lots more. Not forgetting the family dog show, hilarious terrier racing, plus new for 2023 a big tractor pulling competition and mountain bike cycle shows.”
Tickets are currently £13 for adults and £2.50 for children.