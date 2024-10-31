Around 35 literature lovers gathered in Totnes’ East Gate Bookshop for the launch of author Tom Vowler’s sixth book, a collection of very short stories, titled The Trajectory of Ghosts.
Co-host, Jade Angeles Fitton, author of the acclaimed memoir, Hermit, interviewed Tom between readings.
Audience questions lead to an intriguing discussion on storytelling: ‘The ghosts in this book are mostly figurative, former lovers, lost friends, but there are a few literal phantoms,” said Tom.
“I love the challenge of containing a whole story in a few pages, sometimes less.’’
Mayor Emily Price attended the event: “It was great to see a full house for Totnes-based author, Tom Vowler, who spoke engagingly about the literary form of micro-fiction.
“For those new to the very short story, I can’t think of a better place to start than this treat of a book.”
Signed copies of The Trajectory of Ghosts are available in East Gate Bookshop.