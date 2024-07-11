Totnes Image Bank are looking for readers’ help in identifying the story behind some of their photos from 2004.
The photos feature Marissa Latimer, Leigh Millidge and Nobby Clegg in a story about the Civic Hall.
John Holman features in a story about Darthaven Marina in Kingswear.
There’s a story about Molly the river dog with Jackie Lane, Roy Hughes and a disabled dispute in Rattery, Charlotte Stephens and Eva Snape about KEVICC politics and one with Peter Taylor, Susie Boyd, Ben Boyd-Taylor, Alice Boyd-Taylor, David Mitchell. Hendrika Williams and Janet Mitchell.
Totnes Image Bank are also looking for volunteer sleuths who can help to identify photographs and the stories behind them.
If you would like to find out more you can contact them.
They are based at The Town Mill on Coronation Road and are open on Tuesdays and Fridays between 10am and 4pm.
Visit: totnesimagebank.info