They held a ‘Club Day’ for members on March 11 as a start to the diving season although they have been diving throughout the winter when the weather allowed. There was a talk in the morning from the RNLI Brixham branch and in the afternoon a talk by Pete Holt from the SHIPS Project which a marine Archaeology Charity who’s main focus is around Plymouth’s maritime heritage. They are carrying their own Archaeology survey for the past five years on Plymouth Mewstone as there’s a Canons site there. During the day there were various workshops from knot tying to CCPR also there was a second hand kit sale together with a Raffle etc.