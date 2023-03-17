Totnes Sub Aqua Club are Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and are looking for their former members to celebrate it with them by inviting them to join their evening meal on the April 1. It’s being held beside the Plymouth Aquarium’s Eddystone Reef tank.
As it’s these old members who helped to build up the framework of the club which makes it the success it is today.
They finished 2022 on a high as runners up for the prestigious BSAC Heinke Trophy awarded to the BSAC Club who do most for their members. The judges felt that their Crowdfunding project in 2021 did much to increase our clubs’ resources. This February a new course was started started which is the first step towards a diving qualification.
There are six new trainees with ages ranging from 14 to 50+. The club is known for it’s good training record and new training co-ordinator, Matthew Tresidder, was busy during January and February organising many different courses to improve members’ qualifications before the new training course began.
The snappers or photographic members did well in this year’s Underwater Photography awards announced on February 14. Malcolm Nimmo was presented with his awards and his winning image in the wide angle section was projected on the main electronic screen behind him. He was runner up in the UK wide angle and macro sections and also had a third image commended. Another member, Dan Bolt, won the category of “British Waters Living Together” as well as getting a Highly Commended in the same group for his Valentine Tank Reef.
They held a ‘Club Day’ for members on March 11 as a start to the diving season although they have been diving throughout the winter when the weather allowed. There was a talk in the morning from the RNLI Brixham branch and in the afternoon a talk by Pete Holt from the SHIPS Project which a marine Archaeology Charity who’s main focus is around Plymouth’s maritime heritage. They are carrying their own Archaeology survey for the past five years on Plymouth Mewstone as there’s a Canons site there. During the day there were various workshops from knot tying to CCPR also there was a second hand kit sale together with a Raffle etc.