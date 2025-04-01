Totnes Mayor Cllr Emily Price reopened Totnes Museum for the new season and handed over a time capsule in the form of a special book about the town in 2023 which was the year of the Coronation of the King and Queen.
It is called The Posterity Project and is a presentation album packed with information about groups, events, activities and achievements along with travel writing, poems and personal reflections interspersed with points of view, snippets of news and lots of photographs.
The book has been on display for people to read but will now be shut away for 30 years and then a new generation can discover some special local history.
Cllr Price explained: “All of the town's folk and community were invited to put things forward to go into the book, whether it was photographs, stories, anecdotes, poetry, spoken records.
“Obviously they can't go into the book, but they went into the exhibition so a book was created with all of those things from the townsfolk, but also with items from the archive.”
“It was displayed in the Museum for a year, as part of an exhibition of the year, and then went to the Guildhall for a while, and now it is going away for 30 years.
“It will be back in the archives. So you've missed your moment to see it until you come back in 2055.
It’s the 450th anniversary of the buildings in which the museum now lives which are two townhouses built by a wealthy merchant who never actually lived in the houses but rented them out.
Cllr Price concluded: “It would be nice to do another one in 30 years and then have a sort of and then have them all out every 30 years.”
The book will be shut away watched over by the Chair of the Trustees Kate Wilson along with Trustees Peter Bethel and Alan Roffey.