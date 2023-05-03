Totnes Town Council is inviting local community groups to apply for a grant to support projects that make positive changes in the town.
More than £25,000 is available and the grant applications are now open on the council’s website.
Community organisations have until 5pm on Sunday 4 June to submit their application.
Town council clerk, Catherine Marlton, said: “The town council provide grants to local groups to help support their vital work in the community. As we navigate the cost-of-living crisis, the work our community groups carry out is proving to be a real lifeline for so many of us here in Totnes.
Projects that help deal with the current cost of living crisis or building resilience in the community will be viewed favourably.
To apply visit www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/your-community/community-grants