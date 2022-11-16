Town bucks downward visitor trend
A BUMPER summer season has been reported by Totnes Tourist Information Centre (TIC).
With its plethora of independent shops and cafes plus its twice-weekly vibrant outdoor market, the popular historic market town has bucked the spiralling downward trend currently experienced by many other UK high streets.
Over the seven-month long holiday season, the TIC team responded to nearly 2,900 enquiries for information on things to do in Totnes, including places to stay or eat, local walks, boat trips and family activities.
Of the total 2,878 enquiries, 2,616 were in-person visits to the information centre.
The number of enquiries in person, on the phone and via email was higher than 2021’s figure of 2,431.
Town Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, said: “The visitor economy is tremendously important to our town, helping us to buck the downward trend experienced by many high-streets and instead thrive.
“Following a challenging couple of years thanks to COVID, it’s been great to see overseas visitors returning to our town as well as an influx of staycationers and local day-trippers.”
Cllr Price added: “The town council is committed to supporting our local businesses by promoting tourism.
“Through a dedicated website, social media, printed leaflets and maps, events, and our tourist information office we are working hard to increase visitor numbers.”
The information centre in the Market Square has now closed for the winter but will reopen at the start of April 2023.
Essential, up-to-date visitor information is still available online at www.visittotnes.co.uk as well as at the various information displays around the town.
