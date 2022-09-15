Town invited to attend Special Civic Community Service of Commemoration
Thursday 15th September 2022 9:14 am
St Edmunds Kingsbridge (Tom Ladds )
A Special Civic Community Service of Commemoration, in this time of national mourning for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Saturday September 17 at 11.00am at St Edmund’s Church Fore Street, Kingsbridge.
The Mayor, Cllr. Philip Cole, Civic Leaders, representatives from the Royal British Legion and other organisations will be present.
All are welcome to this community time of coming together in a service of remembrance and thanksgiving, to express our grief and also thankfulness.
