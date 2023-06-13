Borough Park in Totnes is soon to get a community garden thanks to students with special educational needs at Lifeworks College in Dartington.
The project is being managed by Totnes Community Tennis Club along with Parklife SW and is being supported by a grant from Totnes Town Council for £2,000.
Chair of Totnes Community Tennis Club Francis Porter said: ‘‘We had a corner of land that was part of our lease but we weren’t using and wanted to create something that would benefit the Dartington students as well as the whole community.
‘‘People had told us that there used to be flowers and gardens there over 50 years ago and it would be great to bring it back.
‘‘We had been coaching the students at the club and wanted to expand our ways of helping.’’
The project has received total support from both South Hams District Council and Totnes Town Council.
Once completed it will be a green haven bursting with colourful flowers, aromatic herbs and nourishing vegetables.
The garden will feature wheelchair-accessible raised beds, sensory plants,seating and a place to rest.
Francis said: ‘‘The way it works is the students are working for two days at a time, once a month.
‘‘They have cleared the topsoil, building the disabled access area,digging,using wheelbarrows.
‘‘There were other tasks such as painting planters, digging/moving materials,helping to build large planters and selecting and planting some plants
They are making good progress and all being well we will have our gand opening on July 6 just before they break up for the summer.’’
This is an ongoing project with more planting planned as the seasons come and go and the students will also be involved with the ongoing maintenance of the garden but the desire is to also encourage other groups to nurture this green space which is for all.
Francis added: “At a time when there is so much doom and gloom, it is inspiring and uplifting that a special education college, volunteers, environmental groups and local businesses can come together in a shared mission to enhance this important green space at the heart of our community.”
The hope is that this initiative offers a transformative experience that will empower special needs students and leave a lasting impact on both the individuals involved and the community as a whole.
The organisers would like to thank all the businesses who donated materials.
For more information or to offer support for this project you can contact Totnes Community Tennis Club at: [email protected]