Train strikes: Details of disruption
More train strikes are in the way resulting in disruption to services serving Ivybridge and Totnes between Friday November 4 and Wednesday November 9.
The Night Riviera sleeper service which calls at Newton Abbot and Plymouth win’t run throughout this time.
The RMT, TSSA and Unite trades unions have announced industrial action at Network Rail and a number of train operators, including GWR.
On Friday 4 trains will run as planned with some minor changes to late-night services. You are asked to check before you travel.
Saturday 5 is a strike day meaning there will be no trains running through the South Hams.
On Sunday 6 trains will continue to be disrupted. Trains will start later and there will be a reduced level of service throughout the day.
Avoid travelling and seek alternative ways to make your journey. If you are intending to travel on these routes, please only do so if absolutely necessary. Trains that are operating will be extremely busy.
Monday 7 is a strike day meaning there will be no trains running through the South Hams.
Tuesday 8 trains will continue to be disrupted. Trains will start later and there will be a reduced level of service throughout the day.
Wednesday 9 is a strike day meaning there will be no trains running through the South Hams.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket or ; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to delay repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days as follows:
Tickets for travel on November 5 are valid for travel on November 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11
Tickets for travel on November 6 are valid for travel on November 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Tickets for travel on November 7 are valid for travel on November 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Tickets for travel on November 9 are valid for travel on November 8, 9, 10 and 11.
