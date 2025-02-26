About 80 volunteers last week braved the rain and strong winds to plant more than 800 trees in a field in Totnes, marking the launch of an ambitious rainforest restoration project that is being hailed as a ‘legacy for future generations’.
According to the Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT), the aim is to transform a former 30-hectare, sheep-grazing site in Bowden Pillars into a “thriving” temperate Atlantic rainforest that will eventually include species such as sessile oak, birch, willow and alder.
The first tree was planted by five-year-old local resident, Phoenix, with the help of Nick Bruce-White, the CEO of DWT.
The wildlife association said the native forest would be a “legacy for future generations” as rainforests take a century to mature.
Once established, it is hoped the site overlooking Dartmoor and the South Devon coast will become a haven for wildlife, including stoats, pine martens, and rare bird species such as wood warblers and redstarts.
Nick Bruce-White, DWT’s CEO, said the event was “a testament to the power of community and the passionate support for our vision for Bowden Pillars”.
He said: “Seeing so many people come together, undeterred by wild weather, to plant trees for future generations was truly inspiring.”
Also taking part was South Devon MP Caroline Voaden, who said the project felt like “a positive and optimistic response to the deeply worrying news we hear about the climate crisis”.
Similar planting projects are taking place in Cornwall, the Isle of Man, Pembrokeshire, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Although public access to Bowden Pillars is currently limited to footpaths and bridleways, DWT said it planned to change this as the site developed, using it as a place for education.
Visitors can learn more about the rainforest restoration project and future events at www.devonwildlifetrust.org and about the Bowden Pillars Future project at www.bowdenpillarsfuture.land