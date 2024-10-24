By Kingsbridge Town Councillor and former Mayor Philip Cole
Readers will be saddened to learn of the death of Robin Griffin – a Kingsbridge Town Councillor for many years and steadfast contributor to many community groups and initiatives in the town he cared so deeply about.
As a Town Councillor, Robin was involved in flood prevention measures, installing the Christmas lights in Fore Street and manning the associated road closures.
He was a volunteer Police Officer and worked with PCSOs Paul O’Dwyer and Ash Hawkes, and ran the Kingsbridge Police Cadets with PCSO Paul.
He worked as a Fair Week Steward, drove the Light Railway (although he did accidentally derail the train more than once …) and was an enthusiastic judge for the annual Town Criers competition (although this may have been more to do with the gifts of rum which Criers from Bermuda brought with them)!
He was a loyal member of Kingsbridge in Bloom – working tirelessly on watering the hanging baskets and planters round the town.
He was immensely proud of how good the town looked and the last time I saw Robin was at the Kingsbridge in Bloom judging this year when he took part in the group photo and enjoyed sausage rolls and scotch eggs at the lunch afterwards.
He was a larger-than-life character with an opinion on everything but a huge heart, a ready (if cheeky) wit and time to talk to people. He also loved a good party.
I first met Robin when I joined Kingsbridge Town Council in 2017.
Robin then chaired the Planning Committee and I was flustered when, at my first Planning Meeting, Robin asked my opinion of a certain planning application.
I had hoped to keep my head down for the first couple of meetings while I learned the ropes, but Robin asked me to speak up.
It was not, I learned, a ploy to show up how little I then knew - but merely Robin wanted to ensure that I felt included in the meeting.
I warmly remember this act of kindness and inclusion which gave me confidence going forward. Thank you Robin!
Robin was born in November 1942 and spent much of his life as a teacher, later a head teacher in Dorset, Shropshire and Somerset.
On moving to Kingsbridge in 2001 he became a tutor at Kingsbridge Community College.
He later married his beloved partner, Rhona, in 2004 (at Gretna Green). They moved to Hope Cove in 2011.
He was a highly energetic sportsman.
He played cricket and cycled professionally entering numerous races including the Argus race in South Africa in 2002 – the largest cycle race in the world – despite being knocked off his bike by a truck the day before.
He made it around the course with a massive dose of painkillers.
He also loved rugby (scrum half) and all the social life that came with it.
He also enjoyed walking holidays with Rhona including most of the SW Coast Path as well as in far-flung places such as Corfu, Turkey, Iceland and Peru.
A father of two, stepfather of two, with eight grand-daughters and two great-grand-daughters – he insisted he was known simply as “Robin” by all the generations.
As has been written about Robin, “he laughed at life whenever the opportunity arose, did not take himself too seriously and had a good heart”.
He certainly lived his life with his foot on the throttle.
A celebration of Robin’s life will take place at the Mill Club at 2.00pm on Saturday November 16. All are welcome to attend.
Here is a Just Giving link whereby members of the public can donate to Robin’s chosen charity, Children’s Hospice South West: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rhona-griffin-1729338945642