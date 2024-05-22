Local home care company, Home Instead Ivybridge, is pleased to be celebrating after not one, not two, but three big wins after being named a ‘5 Star Employer’, top 20 home care provider and gaining an outstanding CQC rating.
The company provides care for older people in their own homes, allowing them to remain in safe and familiar surroundings where they feel most comfortable.
Home Instead was recently declared a ‘5 Star Employer’ by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz, with an overall engagement score of 98.
100 per cent of clients said they feel Home Instead has an excellent understanding of their care needs and feel the company takes interest in them as a person. 100 per cent of care professionals said they feel motivated to go with extra mile, with the same percentage saying they would recommend Home Instead as a great place to work.
Adding to this achievement, the company has received an outstanding rating by The Care Quality Commission (CQC). Home Instead has been praised by the CQC for “exceptionally person-centred and focused” care as well as “comprehensive care plans” and exceptional management.
The company is also proud to be a top 20 home care provider in the South West of England.
The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site dubbed by many as the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’. The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. With a review score of 10 out of 10, the company comes second in Devon.
Commenting on the success, director of Home Instead Ivybridge, Martin Allison, said, “At Home Instead we strive to provide outstanding care whilst giving back to the local community. Gaining recognition for our efforts is a real honour.
“It goes without saying that none of this would be possible without the ongoing dedication from the whole team at Home Instead Ivybridge, as well as the clients we serve on a daily basis. We have an exceptionally committed team of Care Professionals who go over and above for our clients.”