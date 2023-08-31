Following two highly successful years the Ten Tors Trek is returning for 2024.
‘This could be the challenge you have been searching for!’ says Sarah Hunter-Glanville, one of the organisers.
‘Have you ever wanted to walk the wilds of Dartmoor, completing the Ten Tors challenge, while raising money to support local students? Then read on...
‘The Ten Tors event has always been aimed at young people and is a life changing experience, providing team building skills, giving confidence and building resilience whilst having fun.
‘Now the Outdoor Education Team at South Dartmoor Community College are offering spaces to adults to complete their own Ten Tors Trek challenge over two days, camping out and navigating 35 or 45 mile routes.
‘The aim of the Trek is to raise money to ensure that future outdoor education opportunities are open and accessible to all students. Previous Treks have raised invaluable funds that have been used to purchase new equipment and facilitate participation in these outdoor education activities by a wider group of students.
For the Trek you will be supported by a group of friendly professionals and full training will be provided that will start months before the event.
‘You will be guided through every aspect of navigation, kit advice, weather awareness, camping skills and fitness training, together with fundraising tips and support.
‘Current Ten Tors participants will also be on hand to share their experiences and provide tips on what got them through the miles!
‘At the end of the weekend, successful Trekkers will get a completion certificate, a celebratory medal and enjoy a well-earned pasty – just like the real event!
‘If you love Dartmoor and are looking for a new adventure, supporting a great cause, then why not get in contact to find out more…. All abilities are welcome and no previous experience is necessary.
There is a non-refundable registration fee of £10 and a minimum fundraising target will need to be met.
For further information and applications contact: