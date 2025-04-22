TELEVISION presenter Kirstie Allsopp is set to make an appearance at this year’s Devon County Show, it has been announced.
Best known as co-presenter of Channel 4 property shows including Location, Location, Location, Kirstie will visit the show on the morning of Saturday, May 17.
The organisers of Devon County Show, the Devon County Agricultural Association, said it was ‘delighted to announce’ that Kirstie will be attending the show.
Well known for her passion for crafting, it will come as no surprise that Kirstie’s focus during her visit will be the crafts and flowers Pavilion - a football pitch sized marquee blooming with floral arts, baking competition entries, garden installations and craft exhibitors galore.
This year, the pavilion will welcome a debut appearance from the South West Quilters, alongside a pottery workshop where visitors can try their hand at throwing pots.
As a proud Devon resident, Kirstie has long supported local events and is a regular visitor to the Devon County Show.
She shared her enthusiasm for the event: ‘It’s always such fun, and over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to take part in so many wonderful activities—from entering the baking competitions to helping the Show achieve the longest-ever continuous line of knitted bunting for a Guinness World Record.
‘This year, I’m excited to get hands-on with the crafts on offer and to admire the stunning floral arts competition entries.’
Kirstie will also be hosting a Q and A session in the pavilion at 11am, offering solutions to some of the most common crafting conundrums posed by the audience.
Be sure to arrive early to secure a seat!