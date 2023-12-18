The All weather lifeboat was called, along with Coastguard Helo, to help a fishing vessel 27 nautical miles SW off Salcombe needing help and with two casualties on board. The crew found the Helo Paramedic was already aboard the vessel and needing help. Eventually one casualty was airlifted and transferred to Treliske Hospital. The second was transferred to the lifeboat and brought back to Salcombe.
The following day the crews also went to help a local fishing vessel with engine failure, this time just outside Salcombe Harbour. Due to the weather conditions and proximity to the shore, the Coastguard also called on a CG Helo and CRT. With the lifeboat quickly on scene and a tow line secured, they headed for Salcombe Harbour. While in tow the vessel managed to restart her engines and the tow was dropped but she was escorted to port.
Meanwhile RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge Fundraising Crew enjoyed their Christmas lunch hosted by The Kings Arms. Almost 30 fundraisers gathered to celebrate. The lunch marked another successful year of hard work by the volunteers, running events and staffing the RNLI Shop. An RNLI long service Silver Medal was awarded to Sebrina Smith for her many years of fundraising.