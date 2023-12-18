The following day the crews also went to help a local fishing vessel with engine failure, this time just outside Salcombe Harbour. Due to the weather conditions and proximity to the shore, the Coastguard also called on a CG Helo and CRT. With the lifeboat quickly on scene and a tow line secured, they headed for Salcombe Harbour. While in tow the vessel managed to restart her engines and the tow was dropped but she was escorted to port.