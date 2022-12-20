A Coastguard helicopter bought some Christmas spirit to Dartmoor yesterday (December 20).
The crew traced out a giant Christmas tree whilst flying on a training exercises.
In a statement they said: “UK Search and Rescue teams are constantly training and on this occasion they were able to plan a particularly seasonal route for their routine helicopter exercises.
An authorised and planned low-level navigational training session gave the team an opportunity to create what might be the largest Christmas tree in the UK – while keeping their vital, lifesaving skills honed and ready to respond, 24/7.”