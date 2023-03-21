ALL lanes are now open on the A38 Eastbound following a collision involving two cars and a van earlier this morning, Tuesday.
There were severe traffic delays on the A38 for drivers east-bound heading in towards Teignbridge from the South Hams area who experienced delays of around half an hour following the earlier collision on the A38 between the B3213 (ivybridge) and B3372 (Woodpecker Junction).
Traffic was queuing back as far back as Ivybridge.
In an update National Highways South West has tweeted that all lanes are now open.