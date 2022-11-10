Veterinary nurse applauded for helping pets
Kirsty Cavill, a veterinary nurse from Ivybridge, has been presented with Blue Cross’s Veterinary Nurse of the Year award.
The award was given to Kirsty by the British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA) for the work she has done to improve the welfare of senior pets.
Kirsty lives in Ivybridge, and is head of clinical services at The Vet Connection, who offer 24/7 advice over the phone to pet owners. The organization, which was established in 2003, are a branch of Pets at Home. Their mission is “to provide convenient, cost effective and high quality” support to pet owners and pet-related businesses.
Kirsty won the award to recognise the work she has done for animal welfare, including raising awareness and educating åpeople on the issue of chronic pain in dogs and cats that have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis.
Kirsty runs a rehabilitation business from her hometown of Ivybridge, specialising in caring for senior dogs and in particular the area of musculoskeletal health.
On top of this, she volunteers with Canine Arthritis Management and StreetVet. Canine Arthritis Management was set up in 2015, and the online resource helps caregivers of dogs with arthritis, as well as giving advice and upport to professionals working in the field of canine welfare and pain management. StreetVet IS a charity that delivers free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness across the UK, ensuring their pets get the essential care they need.
Kirsty was presented with her award at the BVNA Awards in October. The awards recognise the hard work and critical support veterinary nurses supply to the people they work with, the nation’s pets and their owners.
Of the achievement, Kirsty said: “I was extremely surprised to have been given this prestigious award. Being entrusted to care for an owner’s beloved pet and helping to facilitate the human - animal bond is a privilege, which I never take for granted. To be recognised by the Blue Cross in this way, is an absolute honour.”
