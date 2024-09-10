Organiser, Colin Billington, who has his home near Loddiswell, commented “We are really pleased to be able to put on our Running Day again this year. We have a record entry of 43 vehicles for riders to choose from, several coming for their first visit. We are again very grateful for the backing of our principal sponsor, Kingsbridge’s own Tally Ho Coaches and to the other bus companies and local businesses who have supported the event by advertising in our programme. All of the roads we are using are former or current bus routes and we are grateful to other road users for respecting the age and speed of our vehicles and kindly accommodating them. The event is for one day only and gives enormous pleasure to many people and benefits many local businesses. It also demonstrates the environmental benefits to many people who may have not travelled by bus before and are encouraged to make greater use as a result of their Running Day experience”