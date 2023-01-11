A charity Vinyl Revival Evening is coming to Newton Abbot, hosted by Phoenix sounds at The Jolly Farmer, with proceeds going to No Limits Community Café & Hub in Newton Abbot.
The event is taking place on Tuesday, January 17th with Dawlish-based Author, Graham Jones, and Film Director Pip Piper.
The event is a response to the warm welcome Phoenix Sounds has received since taking over the ownership in Newton Abbot in 2022. Roger, Marsha, and the team at Phoenix Sounds say that now “they are looking at giving something back” to their community.
Roger and Marsha took over Phoenix Sounds in Newton Abbot last July and are building the business to include live events, both in-store with local musicians, and at local venues.
This event will showcase a documentary by Dawlish-based author Graham Jones. The documentary is based on his new book The Vinyl Revival and the Shops That Made it Happen, which is a guide to independent record shops in the UK that sell new vinyl. His last book Last Shop Standing’ was also made into a film and was an amazing success.
The evening will include a fun quiz with great prizes, Vinyl & CD giveaway and book signing, comic tales from the crazy world of record retailing and much more.
No Limits Community Café & Hub, which the evening is supporting, are a Community Cafe, Kitchen & Hub where young people with different abilities learn new skills, gain work experience & are supported in their transition to work and a more independent adult life.
A spokesperson for the cafe said: “We are very much looking forward to attending The Vinyl Revival event hosted by Phoenix Sounds and The Jolly Farmer. We love the fact that Newton Abbot has an independent vinyl shop! We also relish any opportunities to work with other local businesses to boost the economy and social opportunities within the community for all. We are very grateful for Phoenix Sound choosing our community interest company as the beneficiary for this event.”
Tickets are limited and available in advance at Phoenix Sounds at £5 per person. Doors open at 7pm.