A special event is being held in Totnes on November 11.
It is called Voices from Palestine, Voices for Peace.
The event begins with a with a silent reflection and shared wish for peace for all.
There will be a live link up with Palestine, a discussion with Palestinian and Israeli contributors from Combattants for Peace,
a small group dialogue along with music and poetry
There will be contributions from Hands Up Project (UK/Gaza) which works with Gazan children and young people and puts them in touch with other children around the world online.
For more information on the contributors, visit: https://www.handsupproject.org/mission-index-impact
Combatants for Peace https://cfpeace.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/747755866927?aff=oddtdtcreator