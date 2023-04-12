The historic Lime Kiln is one of over 20 remaining around the Salcombe and Kingsbridge estuary close to the water’s edge. Limestone was burn in the kilns to form lime. This was spread onto the fields by farmers to counteract the acidity of the local soils. It was also used as lime mortar in building and in lime wash for whitening college walls . Before this area was reclaimed, paved boats bought limestone from the Plymouth area to the kiln which was once right on the water’s edge. Behind the arch, there was a hollow or lime pit dug into the hillside. Packhorses carried the limestone from the boats up the hillside to be loaded into the lime pot with alternate layers of charcoal to be burnt. After many days of slow burning, supervised by a ‘lime burner’ it was raked out through the grate at the bottom of the kiln. It fell into disuse in the 19th century due to the use of modern fertilisers.