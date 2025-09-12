The RNLI Visitor Centre and Shop at South Embankment are looking for volunteers.
The RNLI shops started life as simple cake stalls, run by volunteers and their supporters to raise money for the local Lifeboats and stations.
These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards.
The first shop to be run as part of an actual station opened in 1990.
Today they operate 160 RNLI shops, including Dartmouth,and this number is growing, based inland and on the coast across the UK and Ireland, attracting almost one million visitors every year selling an excellent range of unique and competitively priced products ranging from jam to clothing, and key rings to model boats, all to raise vital funds for their volunteer crew members and lifeguards.
For many people, buying something from an RNLI shop will be the first time that they come into contact with our Charity, and as a shop volunteer you could be the person that engages them to support us now, and in the future.
You will help save lives at sea by generating vital funds as well as promoting the work of the RNLI to customers and raising awareness of key safety messages.
Volunteers ensure the smooth day-to-day running of the shop, maintaining a safe environment and alerting line management to any issues.
Provide a great shopping experience, creating a friendly and welcoming environment.
They operate the till (including end of day cashing up) and card machine.
Champion the RNLI, it’s key messages, One Crew ethos and building its reputation in the local area.
They need to have enthusiasm, good communication skills and personable manner along with the ability to contribute as part of a team, be confident handling money and comfortable volunteering in a customer service environment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.