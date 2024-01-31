Kingsbridge Town Council are looking for around 10 town residents who are willing to volunteer to take part in a flood forecasting project. It will be managed by Devon County Council and it’s called the Devon Resilience Innovation Project (DRIP). Kingsbridge is one of five communities across the county to be chosen as a pilot to develop and test technology to increase resilience to surface water flooding which is not covered by the current Environment Agency warning service. When heavy and intense rainfall is anticipated the volunteers will receive alert messages on their mobile phones and will be requested to feed back whether there has been flooding and its severity. A remote workshop via Zoom will be arranged to explain the system. The time commitment will be from six to 12 months.