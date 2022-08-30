Wander around a lovely garden and help local charity
There’s a chance to explore ten acres of private established gardens this Sunday (September 4)
Bowringsleigh is hidden in a peaceful valley in the AONB near Kingsbridge.
The garden is home to a stunning collection of hydrangeas, and many rare trees are to be found in the two large arboretums which are best viewed in September, as the leaves turn colour. Refreshments will be available and all money raised from refreshments and admission will go towards St Luke’s Hospice.
The garden is open between 2pm and 5pm at West Alvington and free parking is available.
The postcode is TQ7 3LL.
